ValuEngine Downgrades Atento (ATTO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atento from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Atento to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Atento alerts:

NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 127,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Atento has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.36, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.09.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.19 million. Atento had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. equities analysts predict that Atento will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter valued at $2,011,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/atento-atto-lowered-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated.html.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.