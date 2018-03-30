Atento (ATTO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Robert W. Baird

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Atento from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atento and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Atento has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $602.36, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.09.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.19 million. Atento had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Atento’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. analysts expect that Atento will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atento during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atento by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 471,284 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

