Atmos Trading 18.3% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:ATMS)

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMS) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Atmos has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $1,885.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atmos has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00209356 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000534 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Atmos Profile

Atmos (ATMS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2017. Atmos’ total supply is 110,457,629 coins and its circulating supply is 100,457,629 coins. Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere. The official message board for Atmos is medium.com/@thenovusphere. The official website for Atmos is novusphere.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Advanced File Index (“AFIX”) combines the advantages both the IPFS and the Novusphere blockchain-based database, using the latter as a database layer for the content content on the IPFS p2p network. This database allows Novus to build an advanced index for any files that exist in the IPFS network and provides metadata for each file. Atmos, a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency, is the native value token in the Novusphere blockchain and will be used to pay for content rating, content request, dispute resolution and gateway advertisement of the Novusphere AFIX. “

Buying and Selling Atmos

Atmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Atmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atmos must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

