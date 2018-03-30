ATN International (ATNI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti upgraded ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. ATN International has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.19, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.87. ATN International had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATN International news, SVP Leonard Q. Slap sold 1,396 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $86,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 6,106 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $360,315.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 356,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc (ATN), formerly Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc, is a holding company. The Company’s segments include U.S. Telecom, International Telecom and Renewable Energy. In the United States, it provides wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers.

