Atomic Coin (CRYPTO:ATOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $184,651.00

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Atomic Coin has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Atomic Coin has a total market capitalization of $184,651.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Coin alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00570002 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006069 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003568 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003547 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002492 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Atomic Coin Token Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 15,076,000 tokens. Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic Coin is an hybrid PoW/PoS using the Scrypt algorithm. 100% PoS interest will be reduced after 3 months after launch. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Atomic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomic Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.