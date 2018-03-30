aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. aTyr Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5895897172073 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,405. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.54.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B.

