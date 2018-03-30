Augur (REP) Price Reaches $26.03 on Major Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Augur has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $26.03 or 0.00383798 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Gate.io, BigONE and Mr. Exchange. Augur has a total market capitalization of $286.38 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00735527 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014723 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00148849 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00032100 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System'' with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts. The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds'' (“collective intelligence'') via market incentives, “Long Tail'' dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match. Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity. The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community's security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions. “

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Liqui, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Gatehub, RippleFox, Bittrex, Cobinhood, BigONE, ChaoEX, Mr. Exchange, Livecoin, Exrates, Radar Relay, Qryptos, Kraken, HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Upbit, Abucoins and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to buy Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

