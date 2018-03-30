Aumann (AAG) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €93.00 ($114.81) price target on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup set a €74.10 ($91.48) price target on shares of Aumann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

ETR:AAG opened at €51.50 ($63.58) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.95 and a P/E ratio of 43.64. Aumann has a 12 month low of €48.09 ($59.37) and a 12 month high of €94.67 ($116.88).

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells systems for the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, e-mobility and Classic. The e-mobility segment designs, manufactures, and sells machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, railway, and other mobility industries; manufactures machinery and production lines for the manufacturing of energy storage systems; and offers product support services, such as maintenance, repair, and spare part supply.

