Aurion Resources Ltd (AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,200.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 8,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,640.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

Shares of CVE:AU traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -1.14. Aurion Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$3.49.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Sweden, and Finland. It explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metal deposits. The company primarily holds interests in various tenements covering approximately 300,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

