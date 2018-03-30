Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AUTO. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs cut Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 468 ($6.47) to GBX 370 ($5.11) in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, March 16th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.53) target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.56) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 407.71 ($5.63).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 350.60 ($4.84) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($4.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 445 ($6.15). The company has a market capitalization of $3,380.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,062.35.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in the business of buying and selling new and used vehicles. The Company also operates similar business in Ireland through its Website carzone.ie. The Company caters to various types of customer, including Trade, which consists of revenue from retailer customers and revenue from other products and services provided to retailers and home traders to support their online activities; Consumer services, which comprises revenue from individuals for vehicle advertisements on the Company’s Websites, and also includes revenue derived from third-party services directed at consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance, and Display advertising, which consists of revenue from customers and advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the Company’s Websites.

