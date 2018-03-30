Automatic Data Processing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,942 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,599% compared to the average volume of 644 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $113.48 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $125.24. The stock has a market cap of $49,539.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $7,848,958.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,088,234.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $452,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,666 shares of company stock worth $25,650,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,798,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047,575 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,915,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,481,000 after purchasing an additional 102,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,129 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,993,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,556,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 38,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

