AutoNation (AN) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.02

Headlines about AutoNation (NYSE:AN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AutoNation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.1619243328143 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of AN stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4,230.37, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $62.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $519,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,877.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,900. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

