AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post sales of $2.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by ($0.34). AutoZone had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 88.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $840.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus upped their price objective on AutoZone from $675.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $790.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $819.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AutoZone and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.28.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $11.44 on Friday, hitting $648.69. The stock had a trading volume of 317,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,999. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $491.13 and a 52-week high of $797.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17,291.30, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Graves sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.78, for a total value of $7,820,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,863.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,737 shares of company stock worth $12,654,340. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Midas Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $3,522,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 38,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of October 27, 2016, the Company operated through 6,029 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

