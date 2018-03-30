Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.39.

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.65. 4,671,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,958. Avago Technologies General IP has a one year low of $208.44 and a one year high of $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $97,216.78, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Avago Technologies General IP will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.72, for a total value of $4,954,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 199 shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total value of $48,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,376,429 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

