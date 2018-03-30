AveXis (AVXS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVXS. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AveXis in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Mizuho set a $147.00 price objective on AveXis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on AveXis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of AveXis in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AveXis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AveXis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.90.

NASDAQ:AVXS opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. AveXis has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $138.46.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.91). analysts anticipate that AveXis will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AveXis news, VP Andrew F. Knudten sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $236,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,560 shares of company stock worth $7,793,030. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AveXis by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,027,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AveXis by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 671,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,923,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of AveXis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,563,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AveXis by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,274,000 after purchasing an additional 195,626 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AveXis by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 90,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

