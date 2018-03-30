Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Stake Lifted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,191 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Avis Budget Group worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,506,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,571,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 153,397 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,855,000 after purchasing an additional 669,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $46.84 on Friday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3,835.69, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.12 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France.

