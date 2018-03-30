Aviva (AV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aviva (LON: AV):

3/28/2018 – Aviva had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.49) price target on the stock.

3/28/2018 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/28/2018 – Aviva had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 540 ($7.46) price target on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/19/2018 – Aviva had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 606 ($8.37) to GBX 626 ($8.65). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/9/2018 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a GBX 603 ($8.33) price target on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 636 ($8.79) price target on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Aviva had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/28/2018 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays.

2/26/2018 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/6/2018 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.29) price target on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Aviva was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 571 ($7.89) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 567 ($7.83).

Shares of Aviva stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 495.90 ($6.85). 10,018,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.66) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($7.60).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Patricia Cross purchased 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 508 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £13,736.32 ($18,978.06). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,767.

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

