Shares of Axel Springer SE (FRA:SPR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.16 ($84.14).

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($106.17) target price on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($88.89) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($85.19) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Get Axel Springer alerts:

Shares of SPR stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €67.65 ($83.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,236 shares. Axel Springer has a 52-week low of €49.45 ($61.05) and a 52-week high of €73.80 ($91.11). The company has a market capitalization of $7,310.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Axel Springer SE (SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/axel-springer-se-spr-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

Axel Springer Company Profile

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Classified Ad Models, Paid Models, and Marketing Models. The Classified Ad Models segment operates a portfolio of online classified ad portals in the areas of jobs, real estate, and general and other, such as vacation home rentals and automobiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.