Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAXN. Imperial Capital restated an in-line rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. CL King downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 742,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,384. The stock has a market cap of $2,011.06, a PE ratio of 393.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.88 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 36,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $337,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/axon-enterprise-aaxn-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-northland-securities.html.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.