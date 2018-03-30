Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Short Interest Down 9.6% in March

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,379,139 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 14,799,201 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,789,178 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 26.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 9,301 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $337,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 36,105 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,289,000 after acquiring an additional 313,954 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,524,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,565 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,092,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after buying an additional 1,598,360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,663,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after buying an additional 385,793 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $2,048.72, a P/E ratio of 393.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.88 million. analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAXN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. CL King lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

