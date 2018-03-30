Azure Power Global (AZRE) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Azure Power Global to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Azure Power Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Azure Power Global Competitors 420 1114 1376 81 2.37

Azure Power Global currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.04%. As a group, “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies have a potential upside of 15.82%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Azure Power Global has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global’s peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Azure Power Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $64.50 million -$18.08 million -16.99 Azure Power Global Competitors $903.22 million $7.36 million 1.75

Azure Power Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -19.14% -10.40% -2.20% Azure Power Global Competitors -180.37% -61.20% -10.38%

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited is an India-based power producer. The Company sells solar power in India on long term fixed price contracts to its customers. The Company is also developing micro-grid applications for the highly fragmented and underserved electricity market in India. The Company operates approximately 20 utility scale projects and several commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of approximately 240 megawatts. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. The Company’s projects include Project Punjab, Rajasthan Projects, Gandhinagar Smart City Rooftop Project and Micro-Grids in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.