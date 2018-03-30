B. Riley Analysts Give Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) a $20.00 Price Target

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has been assigned a $20.00 price objective by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KLR Group initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $765.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45 and a beta of 0.27. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ring Energy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc (Ring) is an exploration and production company that is engaged in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The Company’s exploration and production interests are focused on Texas and Kansas. Its operations are all oil and gas exploration and production related activities in the United States.

