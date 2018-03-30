B. Riley Reiterates “$13.00” Price Target for 8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD)

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) received a $13.00 price objective from B. Riley in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. 8Point3 Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAFD opened at $12.15 on Thursday. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. 8Point3 Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 1.94%. research analysts forecast that 8Point3 Energy Partners will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in 8Point3 Energy Partners by 90.7% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8Point3 Energy Partners by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8Point3 Energy Partners

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets.

