B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.86. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $1,465.79, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 157.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,464,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 224,827 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,197,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 515,890 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,876 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 479,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

