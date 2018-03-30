Bongani Mtshisi Sells 100,000 Shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Bongani Mtshisi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total value of C$369,000.00.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.53. 1,459,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,597. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.96 and a 12-month high of C$4.06.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of C$220.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$275.31 million.

BTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$5.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.47.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia.

