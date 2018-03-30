Zalando (ZAL) PT Set at €55.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs set a €43.00 ($53.09) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($56.79) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.70 ($57.66).

ZAL stock traded up €0.70 ($0.86) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €44.28 ($54.67). 448,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($44.85) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($61.56). The company has a market capitalization of $11,790.00 and a PE ratio of 110.70.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

