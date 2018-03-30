Badger Daylighting Ltd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

BAD stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.77. 384,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,558. Badger Daylighting has a 52 week low of C$21.51 and a 52 week high of C$36.22.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (Badger) is a provider of non-destructive excavating services. The Company works for contractors and facility owners in the utility and petroleum industries. The Company operates in three divisions: rents and sells various lines of trench shielding used to shore and strengthen trenches dug for a range of purposes; provides sewer inspection services and limited sewer flush services, and provides general vacuum truck and auxiliary services to the oil and gas industry, focusing primarily on production tank cleaning and removal of waste oil and sand.

