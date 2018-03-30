BAE Systems (BA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Citigroup currently has a GBX 750 ($10.36) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.50) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs reissued a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 769 ($10.62) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.67) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 580 ($8.01) to GBX 595 ($8.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 605 ($8.36) to GBX 610 ($8.43) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 641.25 ($8.86).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 581.40 ($8.03) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 533.50 ($7.37) and a one year high of GBX 682.50 ($9.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $18,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,153.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

