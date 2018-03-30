Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes, a GE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. Baker Hughes, a GE posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes, a GE will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baker Hughes, a GE.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BHGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS upgraded shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $30.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes, a GE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

Shares of Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE BHGE) traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 5,951,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08. Baker Hughes, a GE has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $13,083.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Baker Hughes, a GE news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

