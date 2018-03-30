Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.0742944961972 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Santander lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 2,561,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $51,876.26, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1866 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous special dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/banco-bilbao-vizcaya-argentaria-bbva-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.