21,897 Shares in Unilever plc (UL) Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Unilever by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.56 on Friday. Unilever plc has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.4452 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

