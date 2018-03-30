8,201 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,201 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 37,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 6,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Aegis raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

NYSE:THO opened at $115.17 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.96 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5,922.39, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/banco-de-sabadell-s-a-takes-1-24-million-position-in-thor-industries-inc-tho-updated.html.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.