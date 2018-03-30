Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Stock Price

Headlines about Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Santander Brasil earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.8259465944807 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $45,066.18, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Banco Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, SA, and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial, investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange.

