Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.02. 2,484,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,318,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

The company has a market cap of $45,066.18, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 160,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,348 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 5,106.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 249,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 393,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 254,384 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 11.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 328,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Shares Up 5.2%” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/banco-santander-brasil-bsbr-shares-up-5-2.html.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, SA, and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial, investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.