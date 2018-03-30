Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $852.85 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,890,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474,870 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Bank of America worth $852,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4,013.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 65,678,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,541,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $301,062.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

