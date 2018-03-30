Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 211.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,047,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117,007 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 63,635,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,788 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,176,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,863,000 after purchasing an additional 379,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,159,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 65,678,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,541,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $301,062.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Vetr lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/bank-of-america-corp-bac-stake-increased-by-hodges-capital-management-inc-updated.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.