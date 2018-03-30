Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Spirit Airlines worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,593,000 after acquiring an additional 86,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,495,000 after acquiring an additional 436,012 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,774,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,280,000 after acquiring an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 67.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,319,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,242,000 after acquiring an additional 530,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after acquiring an additional 401,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $37.78 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3,030.00, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other news, COO John A. Bendoraitis sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $75,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-reduces-position-in-spirit-airlines-incorporated-save.html.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.