Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BARC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 226.42 ($3.13).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.85) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.25). The company has a market cap of $35,750.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,065.00.

In related news, insider Mike Turner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($29,013.54).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 250 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/barclays-barc-given-a-gbx-250-price-target-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-analysts-updated.html.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK segment includes the local consumer, small business, the United Kingdom wealth and credit cards business.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.