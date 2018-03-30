Barclays Trims AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Target Price to $45.00

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective lowered by Barclays to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of AFLAC in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.73.

NYSE AFL opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33,941.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. research analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

In other AFLAC news, insider June P. Howard sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $239,193.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $2,919,118. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 921.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

