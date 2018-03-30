Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs set a €48.00 ($59.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($56.79) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.64 ($51.41).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €35.52 ($43.85) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($37.68) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($51.01). The company has a market capitalization of $45,320.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

