Barclays Trims PulteGroup (PHM) Target Price to $33.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PulteGroup to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,330.40, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. PulteGroup had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $260,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,011,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 763,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 441,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,032,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after buying an additional 688,882 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

