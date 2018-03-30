Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS: BRFH) is one of 54 public companies in the “BEVERAGES” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Barfresh Food Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barfresh Food Group’s peers have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -521.81% -110.07% -96.14% Barfresh Food Group Competitors -19.45% -49.33% -7.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Barfresh Food Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barfresh Food Group Competitors 309 1445 1696 64 2.43

Barfresh Food Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies have a potential upside of 8.95%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $1.46 million -$10.19 million N/A Barfresh Food Group Competitors $7.33 billion $719.00 million 31.89

Barfresh Food Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group.

Summary

Barfresh Food Group peers beat Barfresh Food Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of ready to blend frozen beverages. The Company’s portfolio of products includes smoothies, shakes and frappes. All of the Company’s products are portion controlled beverage ingredient packs, suitable for smoothies, shakes and frappes that can also be utilized for cocktails and mocktails. The beverage packs contain all of the solid ingredients necessary to make the beverage, including the base (either sorbet, frozen yogurt or ice cream), real fruit pieces, juices and ice-five ounces of water are added before blending. As of December 31, 2015, the Company’s portfolio of products are available in nine flavors, including chocolate shake, strawberry smoothie, vanilla shake, mango burst smoothie, mocha frappe, mango smoothie, strawberry banana smoothie, caramel macchiato frappe and caribbean smoothie. The Company utilizes contract manufacturers to manufacture all of the products in the United States.

