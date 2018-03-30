Barrington Research Weighs in on Healthequity Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Healthequity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Healthequity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $60.54. 699,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,977. Healthequity has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,686.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Healthequity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Healthequity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Healthequity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Healthequity by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthequity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 71,157 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $4,659,360.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,943.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $63,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,314.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,884 shares of company stock worth $39,401,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/barrington-research-comments-on-healthequity-incs-q1-2019-earnings-hqy-updated.html.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.