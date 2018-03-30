Basf (BAS) Given a €90.10 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($111.23) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAS. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($122.22) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS set a €99.00 ($122.22) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($128.40) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie set a €118.00 ($145.68) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.63 ($120.53).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €82.47 ($101.81) on Thursday. Basf has a 52 week low of €78.97 ($97.49) and a 52 week high of €98.70 ($121.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $77,180.00 and a PE ratio of 12.48.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

