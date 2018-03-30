Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $190.15 million and $4.72 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002710 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, ChaoEX, Bittrex and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00737926 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014279 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00149243 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00032819 BTC.

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, EtherDelta, Mercatox, Binance, Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

