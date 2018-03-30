Bastonet (BSN) Trading 34.2% Lower This Week

Bastonet (CURRENCY:BSN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Bastonet has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bastonet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bastonet has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. One Bastonet coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002661 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00735439 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00145278 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031389 BTC.

Bastonet Coin Profile

Bastonet’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Bastonet’s official website is www.bastonet.com. Bastonet’s official Twitter account is @BastonetProject.

Bastonet Coin Trading

Bastonet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Bastonet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bastonet must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bastonet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

