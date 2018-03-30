BCAP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (BCAP)

BCAP (CURRENCY:BCAP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, BCAP has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BCAP has a total market cap of $26.85 million and $0.00 worth of BCAP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BCAP token can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00031246 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00739037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00146903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032730 BTC.

BCAP Token Profile

BCAP launched on May 10th, 2017. BCAP’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BCAP is /r/vctoken. The official website for BCAP is blockchain.capital. BCAP’s official Twitter account is @blockchaincap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Fund is a digital venture capital fund partially raised through a cryptocurrency token offering in which token holders become part of the fund investing in top companies operating within the blockchain tech sector. BCAP is an Ethereum-based token. “

BCAP Token Trading

BCAP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy BCAP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BCAP must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BCAP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

