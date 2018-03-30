Royal Bank of Canada set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($112.35) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.00 ($127.16) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €94.65 ($116.85).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €92.02 ($113.60) on Monday. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €85.12 ($105.09) and a 1 year high of €102.00 ($125.93). The stock has a market cap of $22,130.00 and a P/E ratio of 31.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Beiersdorf (BEI) PT Set at €84.00 by Royal Bank of Canada” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/beiersdorf-bei-pt-set-at-84-00-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and tesa Business. The Consumer Business segment offers skin and body care products. The tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.