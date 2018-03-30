Bellway’s (BWY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report released on Monday.

BWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($54.99) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,517 ($48.59) to GBX 3,716 ($51.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($50.77) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($56.65) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,779 ($52.21) to GBX 3,584 ($49.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,759.70 ($51.94).

Get Bellway alerts:

LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,049 ($42.12) on Monday. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,654 ($36.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,805 ($52.57). The company has a market capitalization of $3,750.00 and a P/E ratio of 826.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 48 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/bellways-bwy-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-shore-capital.html.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London and apartments within the London boroughs, in zone 2 and beyond.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.