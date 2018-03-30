Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 329,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,890. The company has a market cap of $1,427.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $679.86 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Benchmark Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

